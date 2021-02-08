MAI resumes services to Kuala Lumpur

YANGON, 8 February 2021: Myanmar Airways International (MAI) will operate Yangon-Kuala Lumpur relief and special relief flights, three times weekly during the remainder of the month the airline reported on its Facebook page.

The flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday during February to “accommodate Myanmar citizens who wish to return home and passengers who would like to travel to Malaysia or onwards home via Kuala Lumpur.”

For the relief flights through to 15 February, Myanmar citizens who need to travel home must register for the flights at the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

For the special relief flights, effective 17 February and for the remainder of the month passengers can purchase the tickets directly through the airline three working days before the departure without any registration at the embassy.