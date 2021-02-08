Air India boosts flights

NEW DELHI, 8 February 2021: Air India is adding more flights on both international and domestic routes this month as the airline resumes services across its network.

Services to domestic cities are now almost back to normal, and flights to cities in Asia are being added this month. Additional domestic flights include:

Goa to Delhi daily;

Dibrugarh to Delhi;

Daily from Kolkata to Hyderabad;

From Patna to Delhi;

From Mumbai to Delhi six times daily;

From Port Blair to Chennai.

From Mumbai to Mangalore four times in a week;

A morning flight from Guwahati (Assam) to Delhi three times weekly.

Air India operated an additional flight on the Delhi- Hongkong-Delhi sector on 7 and 8 February ’21.

It will operate services from India to Italy (Delhi-Amritsar-Rome) through to 25 March 2021 when the timetable will come up for review.

Additional flights are scheduled between India and Singapore this month including a flight routed Delhi – Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru – Delhi.

Air India Express has introduced additional flights from Trichy (Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu) to Singapore daily until 27 March

Air India will operate an additional flight every Thursday on the route New Delhi to San Francisco, from 11 February to 25th March 2021#FlyAI

The airline will also operate additional flights between India and Singapore on the route Delhi – Bengaluru – Singapore return.

On routes to the Americas, Air India will operate additional flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Delhi and Vancouver, 9 February to 25 March 2021.

Air India will operate flights every Thursday in addition to those existing services between New Delhi and San Francisco, from 11 February to 25 March 2021

An additional flight on Thursday will serve the New Delhi to San Francisco route effective until 25 March 2021, while Air India is also offering a nonstop flight between Mumbai and Newark.

An additional flight is in the timetable for Mondays between New Delhi and Toronto from 15 February to 22 March 2021.

In the Middle East, nonstop flights are operational between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.