Bangkok Airways reopens lounges

BANGKOK, 16 February 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume passenger lounges, food and beverages kiosk services at Suvarnabhumi airport and at most of the domestic destinations served in its domestic network.

Lounges and F&B kiosks will resume 1 March in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Sukhothai and Trat airports.

The table below shows operating hours of passenger lounges, food and beverages kiosk services at each airport.