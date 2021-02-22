Accor introduces Sofitel to Cebu

MANILA, 22 February 2021: Accor signed its latest management contract for the 195-room Sofitel Cebu City Hotel due to open in 2025.

The hotel joins a pipeline of 17 committed projects across the country, which will see an extensive array of internationally renowned hospitality brands arrive for the first time.

Situated in the Cebu Business Park, the hotel will become part of the landmark mixed-use tower. Accor’s partners in the venture, Cebu Landmaasters, led by CEO Jose Soberano, commented: “We believe that Cebu is a destination with enormous potential, and we remain confident in the longevity of the tourism industry and its future success; as the world returns to travel following this challenging period.”

Accor has seven hotels across three regions in the Philippines and a pipeline of 17 committed projects across the country. Sofitel Cebu City joins more than 120 Sofitel hotels and resorts worldwide.