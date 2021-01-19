Centara expands in Laos and Thailand

BANGKOK, 19 January 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts expands its footprint in Southeast Asia, following the signing of the management contracts for one resort in Khao Yai, Thailand, and two resorts in Vang Vieng, Laos, adding 304 keys to Centara’s group portfolio.

In Laos, Centra by Centara Riverside Resort Vang Vieng (formerly Thavisouk Island Hotel) and Thavisouk Riverside Resort & Spa Vang Vieng, Centara Boutique Collection (formerly Thavisouk Riverside Hotel) are located on the opposite sides of the Nam Song River, connected by a bridge linking the two properties. The two rebranded riverside properties are expected to open in during the last quarter of 2021 once refurbishment programmes are completed.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Thavisouk, and to draw on their wealth of local expertise and hospitality experience for Centara’s expansion in this beautiful country. Our values of treating our guests and employees like family are closely aligned, and I am excited to offer new destinations for guests who seek authentic travel experiences surrounded by nature,” said Centara Hotels and Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Rooms at Thavisouk Riverside Resort & Spa Vang Vieng, Centara Boutique Collection, are housed in five low-rise buildings, ranging from 40 to 136 sqm. The resort also features a spa and riverside restaurant, looking out over the town’s iconic karst rock formations.

On the opposite side of the river, the all-suite Centra by Centara Riverside Resort Vang Vieng offers one of the largest room sizes in the town, starting at a spacious 52 sqm for the one-bedroom standard, with larger one-bedroom corner suites measuring 55 sqm. The family-friendly resort features a rooftop restaurant, swimming pool, and meeting rooms ranging from 50 to 100 sqm for unique MICE events.

With the recent opening of the new Vientiane-Vang Vieng expressway in December 2020, Vang Vieng is located approximately just an hour drive from Luang Prabang.

“Signing this management agreement with Centara Hotels & Resorts represents a milestone for us. Since we started in 2002, we have grown alongside the destination to become the largest hotel operator in the city, and we are excited to leverage Centara’s international reach to present Vang Vieng to a wider audience,” said Thavisouk Hotels & Resorts owner Bounsong Khammang.

Based in Vang Vieng, Laos, Thavisouk Hotel & Resorts was founded nearly two decades ago with just 40 rooms; today, it is the biggest hospitality group in the popular tourist destination with more than 300 rooms.

Another new addition to the Centara Boutique Collection, Roukh Kiri Khao Yai Hotel is nestled within the lush and mountainous landscape Khao Yai National Park, one of Thailand’s largest national parks just three hours from Bangkok. The luxury resort has 12 contemporary barn-styled villas perched on a hill overlooking the valley. This is Centara’s first hotel in the beautiful Khao Yai destination.

The HMA signings of Centra by Centara Riverside Resort Vang Vieng; Thavisouk Riverside Resort & Spa Vang Vieng, Centara Boutique Collection; and Roukh Kiri Khaoyai Hotel, Centara Boutique Collection, are the latest in the Centara Hotels and Resorts group’s steady path of growth, and follows the group’s seven other management deals signed in 2020 for resorts in Myanmar, Oman, Vietnam and Thailand.

