TG hosts the annual BAR meeting

BANGKOK, 21 December 2020: Airlines that serve Thailand under the umbrella of the Board of Airline Representatives Business Association (BAR) met for their 2020 Annual General Meeting to discuss operating results and BAR activities.

Thai Airways International acting executive vice president ground handling services, Korakot Chatasingha, hosted the event at the airline’s head office last week.

IATA’s area manager, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, Louis Moser (seated 8th from the left) presented an update the managers on the latest Covid -19 relief measures.

The Board of Airline Representatives Business Association (BAR), consists of 52 Thai and foreign carriers operating in Thailand. It negotiates and makes recommendations on behalf of the airlines serving Thailand on significant issues in the Thai aviation industry interacting with government agencies, airport operators, and aviation, transport as well as tourism organisations.