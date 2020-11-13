Trip Affiliates in tech tie-up

SINGAPORE, 13 November 2020: Trip Affiliates Network announced Thursday a partnership with Thailand’s SEA NET Technology (SNT) to deliver technology products that will help the travel and hospitality sectors resolve pain points in their front and back-of-office operations.

TA Network will work with SNT on software modules for infrastructure network security, and health check enabled travel and hospitality technologies and architecture developments.

This latest suite of products will help TA Networks scale up its operations within the regional market. In addition, the two companies will create a sales framework to rollout newly developed technologies to support joint marketing campaigns for TAN members and partners worldwide.

“We look forward to our tech tie-up with SNT to take our products and solutions to customers of SNT and TA Network globally,” said TA Network’s managing partner Josef Foo.

The partnership between TAN and SNT was spearheaded by Tham Shiming, Architecture Solutions Director at TAN.

“TAN’s partnership with SNT was fuelled by the demand for digital marketing solutions from the region’s clientele base. With SNT, we have an agile and agnostic approach to developing digital online marketing solutions, characterised by our mission to create a SEO/CRM consulting experience that is expertise-driven.”

TA Network, headquartered in Singapore with offices in Jakarta and Bangkok, offers turn-key solutions that simplify operations for the travel sector.