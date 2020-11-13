Singapore taps smartphone game

SINGAPORE, 13 November 2020: Singapore Tourism Board teams up with American AR technology company, Niantic, to showcase travel experiences through the popular smartphone game, Pokémon GO.

The collaboration is part of the ongoing SingapoRediscovers campaign to support local businesses.

Photo: STPB.

Niantic creates titles to encourage people to explore, exercise, and have real-world social connections made possible through the tie-up between STB and Niantic.

With the tie-up between STB and Niantic, players will be able to meet and capture Pokémon or engage in virtual raids with other players at up to 300 new PokéStops and Gyms located at tourism establishments and lifestyle offerings, starting this week.

The locations in hotels, attractions, retailers, food and beverage establishments as well as at tour ticketing booths cover 10 precincts in Singapore including Changi/East Coast, Chinatown, Joo Chiat/ Katong, Kampong Gelam and Mandai/Kranji. STB is also planning to schedule special raid battles in some areas.

When players arrive at these PokéStops and Gyms on Pokémon GO, they will see an in-app banner promoting the SingapoRediscovers campaign. Tapping on the banner brings players to the campaign microsite, which displays the ongoing SingapoRediscovers promotions available at tourism and lifestyle establishments. The Pokémon GO game encourages people to walk around and discover new things in their surroundings, which will enable the discovery of local businesses and precinct exploration.

STB’s brand director, Lim Shoo Ling said: “We are excited by this collaboration with Niantic, which allows us to connect with the passionate community of Pokémon GO players in a fun and innovative way. As they pursue their favourite Pokémon across Singapore, we hope players will explore our precincts, discover hidden gems, and support local business – while staying safe and observing the necessary precautions.”