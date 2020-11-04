Singapore eases entry rules

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2020: Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Mainland China and Victoria State (Australia) effective 6 November, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Since 30 October, travellers who have spent the last 14 consecutive days prior to departure in Mainland China or Victoria State (Australia) were eligible to apply for the Air Travel Pass (ATP) that will allow entry into Singapore from 6 November 2020 onwards.

Once they arrive in Singapore, they must undergo a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to travel freely around Singapore, without having to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders returning from Mainland China and Victoria State (Australia) will also undergo a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival. Based on a negative test result, they can enter Singapore, without the need to serve a stay at home notice.

Air Travel Pass

Travel History: They must have spent the last 14 consecutive days in Mainland China or Australia before departing for Singapore. All visitors must travel to Singapore on direct flights without transit.

Post-Arrival Covid-19 Testing: Upon arrival in Singapore, visitors must undergo a Covid-19 PCR test at the airport. The test results will be out within 48 hours, and typically within 12 hours. After taking the Covid-19 PCR test, visitors are to take private transportation, taxi, or private hire car from the airport to their declared place of accommodation.

They must remain isolated at the accommodation until the test result is confirmed to be negative. Checks will be made to ensure compliance with this condition. Once a negative test result has been issued, visitors are free to travel around Singapore without quarantine.

Contact Tracing: To facilitate the contact tracing process, visitors must download and register for the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices prior to departing for Singapore, keep it activated during their stay here, and not delete it for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore.

If they subsequently test positive for Covid-19 within 14 days after leaving Singapore, they should upload data in the app to Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

Medical Costs: Visitors must be responsible for their medical bills related to COVID-19 while in Singapore. This includes costs related to tests and isolation imposed on visitors for public health reasons should they be suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

Visitors can apply for the single-entry ATP, at no charge, between seven and thirty calendar days before their intended date of entry into Singapore. Visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg.

Passengers travelling from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Mainland China, New Zealand and Vietnam are strongly encouraged to register and pre-pay for their post-arrival Covid-19 PCR test prior to departing for Singapore at https://safetravel.changiairport.com. For further queries on the ATP, visitors can email to COVID_ATP_Enquiries@caas.gov.sg.