Locals take a Singapoliday

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2020: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched the second wave of the SingapoRediscovers campaign, Tuesday, encouraging locals to explore the city state’s precincts.

STB says it will support homegrown businesses through bundled promotions, personalised itineraries and online content.

With year-end holidays just six weeks away, STB presents 10 key precincts as Singapoliday destinations. The chosen precincts are Changi/East Coast, Chinatown, Civic District, Joo Chiat/Katong, Kampong Gelam, Little India, Mandai/Kranji, Marina Bay, Orchard Road and Sentosa.

Each precinct is a mini-holiday destination, with its own distinct character and culture. Hotels, attractions, tour operators as well as retail and dining establishments have come together to offer bundled promotions for each precinct. Locals can look forward to hidden gems and experiences that go beyond familiar sights and sounds, and challenge all of us to rediscover new aspects of our home.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said: “As the holiday season draws near, we hope residents can take a Singapoliday too. There is so much to explore and do in our vibrant precincts. Each has a unique story to tell and homegrown businesses that need our support. We are also heartened by the response from our industry partners, who have come up with innovative products and partnerships to appeal to locals.”

The SingapoRediscovers campaign was first launched last July by Enterprise Singapore, Sentosa Development Corporation and Singapore Tourism Board. The campaign rallies locals to support homegrown tourism and lifestyle businesses, through the discovery of hidden gems and experiences, as well as attractive promotions.

For a start, there are around 50 bundled promotions housed on the SingapoRediscovers microsite and the VisitSingapore app. Bundled promotions for each precinct will feature a combination of various products, including staycations, attractions, tours, as well as retail and dining offers.

For example, in Marina Bay, travel agent The Traveller DMC curated a staycation-attraction package with Mandarin Oriental, Singapore and Gardens by the Bay. In Kampong Gelam, The Sultan and Tribe Tours paired up to offer a promotion for a staycation and an Instagram photography tour, taking guests to explore different areas of the precinct, including Bugis and Waterloo Street.

Around a quarter of such promotions have been curated by travel agents such as The Traveller DMC and Gourmet Trails, who have pivoted their business to focus on the domestic market and rallied their partners to design bundled promotions. Locals can expect more bundled promotions in the coming months, as more tourism businesses come on board and submit their promotions via the Tourism Information and Services Hub.

Each itinerary will feature recommended hotels, attractions, tours, as well as retail and dining establishments. For instance, locals can stay at Hotel Soloha or Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore and explore the Chinatown precinct on a Trishaw Tour by Trishaw Uncle or a Red Clogs Down the Five-Foot Way tour by Journeys. Locals looking for an island retreat on Sentosa can stay at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa or Capella Hotel Singapore, join a kayak fishing tour, and dine at the Ocean Restaurant, touted as Southeast Asia’s only permanent underwater aquarium dining experience.

To encourage locals to go on a Singapoliday and explore their favourite precincts, STB will roll out a new video series called “SPIES (Secret Places in Exciting Singapore)”. The series shines the spotlight on lesser-known fun facts and discoveries for each precinct. Episodes will be hosted by a Singapore celebrity and shown on the STB YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms.