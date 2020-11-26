Emirates relaunches Dubai Connect

DUBAI, UAE, 26 November 2020: Emirates has relaunched its Dubai Connect offer, which gives customers transiting through its hub a complimentary hotel stay in Dubai.

The offer is available to customers booked in all classes with the best connection time that exceeds 10 hours. Dubai Connect ensures that travelling through Emirates’ hub is seamless despite the altered flight schedules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates now serves over 90 destinations across six continents across the globe, connecting customers to key destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australasia with one convenient stop in Dubai.

With Dubai Connect, Emirates passengers will receive a complimentary night’s stay in a four or five-star hotel, ground transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel as well as UAE visa on arrival where required. The service aims to provide customers whose best connection time is between 10 and 24 hours, a more convenient travel journey.

Customers who qualify for Dubai Connect but are unable to leave the airport will be given access to the Emirates Dubai Connect airport lounge to unwind and relax.

Customers with new or existing bookings, travelling from 1 December 2020 are eligible for the offer.

Terms and conditions apply for more information go to Dubai Connect.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 31 March 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they must change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years. More information here.

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and extra peace of mind with the airline’s industry-first, multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover. This generous cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. More information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.