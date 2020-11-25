AirAsia inks deal with Turkish

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 November 2020: Airasia.com announced a partnership with Turkish Airlines as it prepares for the revival of international travel and strengthens content for its travel and lifestyle super app.

The collaboration allows airasia.com to build a pan-Asia flight network by tapping Turkish Airlines’ comprehensive destination map, which is the world’s largest in terms of the countries and international points flown by a global carrier.

While using its virtual interlining technology airasia.com will now be able to combine Turkish Airlines’ extensive flight inventory with AirAsia flights and offer itineraries with attractive discounted fares off normal fares.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “ We welcome our partnership with Turkish Airlines, and the opportunity to promote Turkey as a major gateway to Europe, which will prepare us for the rebound in travel that we expect to happen once borders gradually reopen next year.”