Emirates fills out insurance cover

SINGAPORE, 25 November 2020: Covid-19 cover comes with additional multi-risk travel cover for all customers purchasing an Emirates ticket effective 1 December.

Provided by AIG Travel, the insurance cover is the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry offered free to Emirates passengers.







The new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from 1 December and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

Emirates chairman and chief executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global Covid-19 cover for travellers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging.”

Emirates customers will be covered when they fly to any destination, in any class of travel. Highlights of the coverage include:

Out-of-Country Emergency Medical Expenses & Emergency Medical Evacuation up to US$500,000, valid for COVID-19 (contracted during the trip) and other medical emergencies while travelling abroad.

Trip Cancellation up to US$7,500 for non-refundable costs if the traveller or a relative (as defined in the policy) is unable to travel because they are diagnosed with COVID-19 before the scheduled trip departure date, or for other named reasons – similar to other comprehensive travel cover products.

Trip Cancellation or Curtailment up to US$7,500 if the school year is extended due to COVID-19 beyond the departure date, and the traveller or a relative (as defined in the policy) is a full-time teacher, full-time employee, or a student at a primary or secondary school.

Trip Curtailment up to US$7,500 for non-refundable trip costs and additional costs to return to their country of residence if the traveller or a relative (as defined in the policy) falls critically ill, for instance, contracts COVID-19 while travelling abroad.

Travel Abandonment up to US$7,500 if the traveller fails a COVID-19-related test or medical screening at the airport and is required to abandon the trip.

US$150 per day per person, for up to 14 consecutive days if, while outside of their country of residence, the traveller tests positive for COVID-19, and if they are unexpectedly placed into a mandatory quarantine outside their country of residence by a governmental body.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates. For more information, visit www.emirates.com/multi-risk-travel-insurance

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 31 March 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they must change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years. More information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Dubai is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences for visitors. In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events. Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.