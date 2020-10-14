Sabah sets sights on rural tourism

KOTA KINABALU, 14 October 2020: Sabah Tourism Board reviewed the roles of the agency under the ministry at a meeting last week attended by both the Minister and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, YB Datuk Jafry Arifin and YB Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The briefing was conducted by Sabah Tourism Board general manager Puan Noredah Othman. Other officials in attendance were Dr Jamili Nais, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry and Senior Managers of Sabah Tourism Board and Sri Pelancongan Sabah.

Top-of-mind matters focused on moving forward and engaging with the tourism stakeholders and how to focus on high yield tourism as well as study ways to manage mass tourism in a post-Covid-19 era. Participants concluded that there should be an emphasis on rural tourism in order to diversify tourism product offerings in Sabah. It was also agreed that rural tourism owners should be encouraged to work closely with travel agents to create new travel experiences.

“Travel agents and operators are the key players to secure the success of our tourism industry, and we need to try and manage their current needs within our means,” emphasised YB Datuk Jafry Arifin. “We also understand that the success of tourism does not happen overnight but is part of a continued effort to grow the industry sustainably in the long-term.”

For more information visit: www.sabahtourism.com