Discount treat on a two-night stay

SAMUI, Thailand, 14 October 2020: The 88-villa Banyan Tree Samui is offering a complimentary one-night stay to the country’s professional healthcare workers when they book two nights.

In practice, it gives health workers a 50% discount on a two-night stay in a Deluxe Pool Villa that has a starting nightly rate of THB 9,999 (USD320).

The hotel’s management announced the deal for doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers or other healthcare professionals who book a villa for two nights, 10 October to 20 December 20, 2020.

“To all Thailand’s professional healthcare workers, as our way of saying thanks for all your efforts during this most hazardous and heart-rending of times, we’d like to offer this gift of a complimentary night in one of our villas,” said Banyan Tree Samui general manager Remko Kroesen.

In July, Banyan Tree Samui was awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in recognition of the hotel’s upgraded health and hygiene standards and commitment to guest safety.

SHA certification was introduced by TAT in May to encourage not only hotels and resorts but all tourism-related enterprises, including restaurants, spas, department stores and major attractions, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 as Thailand looks to reopen to international travellers in the near future.