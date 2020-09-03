Qatar tops safety index

DOHA, 3 September 2020: As Qatar prepares to reopen its borders to international visitors, it retains its position as the safest country in the world, ranking number one for the second consecutive year in the Olery Guest Experience’s 2020 Numbeo Safety Index.

The index, which tracks safety in 133 countries, reaffirms the country’s high level of safety and security while strengthening Qatar’s reputation as a desirable destination for business and leisure travellers.

Qatar has consistently ranked as the safest destination in the Middle East in the Safety Index since 2015, with the newly released ranking marking the third time Qatar has been named the safest destination worldwide since 2017.

Qatar National Tourism Council secretary-general and Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker said: “At QNTC, we work in collaboration with our partners to improve and enhance the services offered to our international visitors. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 fast approaching, we expect a significant influx of visitors to Qatar to enjoy sport and a host of authentic experiences.”

An average of seven hours from most major global cities, Qatar is easily accessible from anywhere in the world, with national carrier Qatar Airways connecting over 150 key destinations across six continents to Doha. Qatar’s visa waiver system allows citizens of over 80 nationalities visa-free entry, making it the most open country in the world.

Qatar prioritizes safety starting with the transfer through Hamad International Airport, which boasts the latest cutting edge security screening technology as well as advanced contactless technology at security checkpoints.