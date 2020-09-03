G Adventures cancels tours through October

LONDON, 3 September 2020: G Adventures has again suspended tours this time including departures through to 31 October, as well as the November and December 2020 departures of its G Expedition ship.

The exceptions are some October departures operating in Europe for travel that is possible between certain countries.

Travellers can rebook their tour for a future date or book a different tour instead. All travellers booked and fully paid on tours departing up to 31 October 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.

Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.

The company is offering travellers booked on tours departing up to 31 December, the option to transfer their booking to future departure dates for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.

G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance/air providers for details on compensation.