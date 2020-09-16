Jetstair rethinks Colombo service

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2020: Jetstar Asia has delayed the launch of its Singapore – Colombo service until 21 January 2020 according to Airlineroute.

Based on information from reservation systems, the airline will move the launch to 4 January using an Airbus A320 for the four-weekly service.

However, the final say depends on government approval and more importantly, Sri Lanka’s performance to curtail Covid-19 infections. Earlier this week the country reported 3,262 cumulative cases and 13 deaths.

Looking at a 4 January launch two of the four weekly flights are scheduled to depart Singapore at 1000 and arrive in Colombo at 1130 on Monday and Saturday. The return flights depart Colombo at 1210 and arrive in Singapore at 1840.

The flights on Wednesday and Friday will depart Singapore at 2100 and arrive in Colombo at 2240. The return flights depart Colombo at 0010 and arrive in Singapore at 0520.

Due to ongoing international border closures, the airline has cancelled all international flights until 25 October at the earliest, including services between Australia and New Zealand.

The airline warned in a recent update that the situation is constantly evolving requiring constant network reviews. The decision to cancel flights for future travel dates are made in stages, in response to various factors impacting travel.

“This means that customers who have booked a flight in late 2020 or 2021 may not know the status of their flight until closer to their travel dates.”