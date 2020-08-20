Centara promotes private villa deal

BANGKOK, 20 August 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts has launched flexible stay offers for guests who want to unwind in the space and seclusion of their own private villa.

Valid for stays until March 2021, and fully flexible with free cancellation, the offers are available in many of Thailand’s top destinations, with rates starting from just THB 2,160 net per night, including half-board, so guests can enjoy daily breakfast and dinner at the resorts’ restaurants or in the comfort of their villa.







Renting a villa is one of the hospitality industry’s hottest trends. These stylish sanctuaries are no longer only for high-end guests – they are also an outstanding option for friends and families seeking personal space and seclusion.

For bookings visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/private-villa-offers/

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is regarded as one of Asia’s finest heritage hotels, and a prime destination for couples, friends and families. Designed in an elegant colonial style with expansive grounds that lead to the beach, it offers space and serenity, while also being close to the town centre. Each of the resort’s 16 Deluxe Pool Villas is a tranquil sanctuary with 76 square metres of living space, a spacious terrace, plunge pool and freestanding outdoor bathtub. Rates start from just THB 7,900 net per night and include Club benefits.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is the epitome of peace and privacy. Nestled within its own bay, with breath-taking views over the Andaman Sea, this five-star retreat is only accessible by boat. The resort offers a total of 12 villas, all set in lush landscaped gardens. The One Bedroom Ocean Facing Villa promises 111 square metres of space, including a tropical outdoor terrace with plunge pool, living and dining areas, and a bathroom with bathtub and shower. This idyllic oasis is now available from just THB 11,400 net per night, including Club benefits.

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is set directly on Karon Beach, overlooking the Andaman Sea and surrounded by lush, jungle-clad hills. Couples and families can enjoy an unforgettable beachfront vacation in one of the resort’s 10 villas, each designed in a classical Phuket style. Guests can opt for a 132-square metre One Bedroom Pool Villa, which features a private terrace and plunge pool. Simply laze away the day whilst gazing out over the ocean. A one-night stay can be booked from THB 14,500 net, including an array of Club benefits.

Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection is situated on one of Phuket’s most stunning stretches of beach. The 22 luxury pool villas range in size from 410 to 655 square metres and are designed in an elegant Thai style, with one, two or three bedrooms, a private terrace, outdoor sala, sunbathing deck and private swimming pool. Built using high-quality natural materials, including teak wood and terracotta, each elegant villa blends seamlessly into the environment. Rates start from THB 3,900 net per night.

Centara Villas Samui is an exotic all-villa resort that is ideal for guests seeking a tropical hideaway. Nestled on the southern tip of Koh Samui, surrounded by lush gardens, the resort’s 102 villas cascade down a gentle hillside to a private beach. The 60-square metre Deluxe Pool Villa is perfect for guests who want to unwind alfresco-style with a terrace and a 15-square-metre plunge pool. With a choice of a king or twin beds, it is excellent for couples, families and friends alike. Rates start from THB 5,600 net per night, including complimentary evening cocktails.

Centra by Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui is set on Thong Tanote Beach, a secluded stretch of sand on the southwestern tip of Koh Samui. The resort offers a variety of holiday experiences with a choice of private villas, wellness, water sports, kids’ activities and more. Just steps from the pristine beach and seafront swimming pool, the Deluxe Villas offer 55 square metres of living space, including a fully furnished outdoor terrace and indoor Jacuzzi. Rates start from just THB 2,700 net per night for a couple or a family with one child.

Centara’s Private Villa Escape promotion can be booked online now for stays until 31 March 2021, with free modification and cancellation at any time. It is available at any participating Centara property in Thailand and includes free half-board dining for all guests, either in their villa or at the hotel’s restaurants. Members of CentaraThe1 benefit from an additional 20% discount!

