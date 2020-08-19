A&K sells team building in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 19 August 2020: Luxury tour operator, Abercrombie & Kent Vietnam, has launched a series of private journeys aimed at domestic corporate travellers.

The series includes corporate team building and incentive tours for groups of 10 people or more with special rates for Vietnam residents.

Each tour includes hotels, private guides, vehicles and access to personalised meeting and event services, making travel planning simple and easy from start to finish. The company also offers custom day tours with private guides in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hue and Hoi An.

“We are excited to launch our series of domestic tour programs aimed at small groups and corporate team building”, says A&K Vietnam country manager, Miles Gravett. “This is a great opportunity for companies to reward their teams, especially with the challenges they have faced over the last few months. Our private guides offer in-depth knowledge about each destination so that travellers can experience Vietnam in a new way.”

Abercrombie & Kent’s new multi-day programmes highlight the country’s most engaging travel for corporate group travellers:

• CON DAO: HEAVEN ON EARTH – Two nights with a private guide and airport transfers, plus optional island-hopping in Con Son Bay or mangrove wildlife discovery at Bay Canh Island

• DA LAT: THE ROMANTIC CITY – Two nights with private guide and transfers from Ho Chi Minh City, plus optional excursions to Instagram-worthy spots such as Da Lat Milk Farm and Hoa Son Dien Trang or trekking in Bidoup Nui Ba National Park

• PHAN RANG & NHA TRANG: BEAUTIFUL BEACH CITY – Three nights with private guide and transfers from Ho Chi Minh City, excursions to the Phan Rang sand dunes and Cham Poklong Garai plus speedboat tour to Yen Island, spice shopping at Dam Market and an option to explore the Diep Son archipelago

• MUI NE: A FISHERMAN’S VILLAGE – Two nights with private guide and transfers from Ho Chi Minh City, a tour of local workshops and attractions in Phan Thiet and optional excursions to the white sand dunes or a hot air balloon flight over the sand dunes, desert lakes and swamps

• PHU QUOC: THE ISLAND PARADISE – Two nights with a private guide and airport transfers, a chance to discover Tranh Waterfalls and taste fresh flower crabs at Ham Ninh village, or options to visit Instagrammable spots around the island, take a cable car to Hon Thom island or enjoy scuba diving or snorkelling at Hon Mong Tay

• HA TIEN: JEWEL OF THE MEKONG DELTA – Two nights with private guide and transfers from Ho Chi Minh City, excursions to local pagodas and islands and an optional tour to Da Dung Mountain or boat ride to Gieng Tien and Phu Tu island

Once international borders reopen within Asia, Abercrombie & Kent will offer regional tours with special Vietnam Resident Rates for travel to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Visit www.abercrombiekent.asia/vietnam-groups

Abercrombie & Kent Vietnam is part of Abercrombie & Kent Southeast Asia, a destination management company with over 30 years of expertise in luxury tour operations across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia.