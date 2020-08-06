Amadeus Chatbot adds Chinese

SINGAPORE, 6 August 2020: Amadeus launched a Chatbot this week that has mastered traditional and simplified Chinese-language capabilities for travel agents in the Asia Pacific.

The jury is out on Chatbots if you are a travel consumer and want a serious problem answered, such as securing a refund from an airline. But for travel agents, the Chatbot named named ‘Amanda’, is billed as a cost saver that frees up staff for other more complicated tasks.

The first interface from Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, capable of offering real-time help to customers, launched in 2017. It provided immediate assistance 24/7, and it is now available in more than 90 countries and four other languages – Spanish, English, French and Brazilian Portuguese.

The argument in favour of the Chatbot touches on the fact that more than 70% of service requests to the Amadeus Service Desk are simple ‘how-to’ questions with easy and fast answers.

Due to the influx of Covid-19 related inquiries particularly around ticketing, Amadeus has improved Amanda’s content to provide guidance on frequently asked questions relating to ticket refunds, reissues and EMD vouchers.

Amanda is accessible to travel agents who subscribe to the Amadeus Selling Platform Connect and musters around 97,000 active users more than 90 countries worldwide.