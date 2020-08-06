Royal Cliff gains SHA certification

PATTAYA, 6 August 2020: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group received Amazing Thailand ‘Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Certificate which signifies that the hotel is ready for domestic and international guests’ return post-Covid-19.

The certificate is a significant recognition that the Royal Cliff is a destination that complies with the highest hygiene and safety standards from the Department of Health and the Ministry of Public health.

The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) project is a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Health as well as public and private sector partners which aims to elevate the country’s tourism industry standards.

Being awarded SHA certification means that the hotel along with the Cliff Spa and all of its MICE Meeting venues have undergone a strict inspection and passed the SHA’s good standards of hygiene, health and cleanliness in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.











In addition to SHA certification, Royal Cliff has developed the Prevent and Protect Programme which consists of a wide range of measures to ensure that guests will enjoy an extraordinary and safe stay in all of its different hotels that make up the Royal Cliff experience.

“As we move forward through this unprecedented time together, the health and safety of all our guests and employees remain our number 1 priority. We want to provide a safe haven where essential services can be enjoyed with the appropriate safety precautions in place. We have taken significant steps in reviewing our existing service offerings and adapted them to create a safer guest experience for you and our loved ones,” said Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO Vitanart Vathanakul. “In order to ensure that every guest will be safe, we have made some essential changes in the way we operate. Despite these adjustments, we have made sure that the quality of our guests’ hotel experience will not be compromised.”

Situated on a 64-acre private parkland overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels providing guests from home and abroad with the ultimate experience.

Book your stay by visiting www.royalcliff.com or contact reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2732 or email reservations@royalcliff.com. For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group visit www.royalcliff.com.