Rebook Reward Campaign takes off

BANGKOK, 24 July 2020: As travel restrictions gradually lift and despite fears of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, research from Booking.com shows travel is again a top-of-mind topic with two-thirds (66% ) of travellers across five countries saying they plan to travel within the next six months, and more than two-thirds (36% ) planning to travel internationally for leisure within that time.*

Against this backdrop, Booking.com is announcing a Rebook Campaign to encourage travellers who had to cancel their trips as a result of government-imposed travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic** to rebook the same property for a future stay, when it’s safe to travel again.

Eligible customers will receive a promo code to rebook and receive 15% of the booking price (up to 100 Euros) back in credit after their stay, to use for future travel. In this way, Booking.com aims to inspire travellers to reprise the trips they were looking forward to when the time is right and support their favourite businesses in communities all across the globe. Rebookings must be made before 31 December 2020, but are valid for stays with check-in dates until 30 April 2021.

“For Booking.com, we are committed to doing everything we can to support customers and partners during this evolving pandemic and when the time is right, to make it easier for everyone to experience the world again,” said Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. “As a part of this commitment, we are excited to introduce our Rebook Campaign to incentivize customers to book a future stay at the same property and also earn a reward to be used for future travel. During this time, many home-bound travellers are looking for travel inspiration to satiate their wanderlust and seeking ways to support their favourite businesses. This campaign is a step towards helping them to do so.”

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months. In total 3,509 respondents were polled including 609 from Germany, 677 from France, 723 from Great Britain, 750 from Italy and 750 from the US. Respondents completed an online survey between 25 and 30 June 2020.

**Eligible customers from areas that have eased travel restrictions, who cancelled non-refundable and / or partially non-refundable bookings during Force Majeure conditions, will receive a one-time promotional code via email to alert them to the incentive. The customer must not have already rebooked the property prior to receiving their code, and they must be subscribed to receiving marketing messaging in order to receive the code.