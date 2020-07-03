Qatar reinstates flights to Canada

DOHA, Qatar, 3 July 2020: Qatar Airways will operate three weekly flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport from 4 July.

The flights will use an Airbus A350-900 offering 36 seats in business class and 247 seats in economy class.

Effective 4 July Qatar Airways will operate seven passenger flights per week to Canada; Three-weekly flights to Toronto (Airbus A350-900) and

four-weekly flights to Montreal (Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777)

Due to the disruption caused by travel bans, the airline will allow unlimited date changes on bookings. Passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply.

All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.