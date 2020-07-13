Indonesia kick start webinar series

JAKARTA, 13 July 2020: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (MoTCE) will host an international webinar for the Singapore and Malaysia market to update Indonesia readiness to embrace the ‘new normal’ travel era.

The webinar will focus on Riau Island Province under the title “Riau Island – Keeping Up and Ready for New Normal”. Representatives from the MoTCE and tourism stakeholders from Batam and Bintan will make presentations.

They comprise of:

Vinsensius Jemadu, MBA. Director for Tourism Marketing Regional I (Indonesia, ASEAN, & OCEANIA) the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia;

Abdul Wahab, Group General Manager PT. Bintan Resort Cakrawala; Andika Lim, Chairman of DPD ASITA KEPRI.

The panel will be moderated by Kelvin Ong, Visit Indonesia Tourism Office (VITO) Malaysia. The virtual session will run for one hour ending with a question and answer session and a door prize.

It is part of an international webinar series on Indonesian tourism implemented by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia. The tourism industry and key stakeholders will gain useful insights and information on Indonesia’s readiness for the ‘new normal’ era while maintaining connections with industry partners as Indonesia waits for the lift of travel restrictions and relevant government policies on implementing a speedy recovery.

“Riau Island – Keeping Up and Ready for New Normal” will start 1500 Singapore/Kualalumpur (GMT+8) 15 July 15, 2020.

Please click the link below for register: https://motceind.com/keeping-up-kepri/