Thai Vietjet back with lunchtime sale

SINGAPORE, 14 July 2020: Thai Vietjet will sell 500,000 tickets for as low as THB50 (approximately USD1.59) for travel on domestic routes in Thailand.

Bookings can be made through to 17 July but only for a short period from 1300 to 1500 (GMT +8). Travel will be valid from 1 September 2020 to 30 June 2021 on domestic routes in Thailand. Bookings must be made on the website or via the mobile app.

“This is a good time for Thai people to tour Thailand with family and friends… We are committed to extending our domestic flight networks and will continue to provide daily promotions for our passengers”, said Vietjet’s vice president Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh.

Thai Vietjet has recently announced to open six new domestic routes, increasing its flight network to 13 domestic routes in Thailand for passengers to travel conveniently around the country.

The promotion applies for all Thai Vietjet’s domestic routes in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Phuket – Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai.

New routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani start from 6 October 2020 and to Surat Thani, 4 November. A Chiang Rai – Hat Yai route should start 1 November.

Vietjet is currently operating domestic flights in Vietnam and Thailand.