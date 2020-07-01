Emirates brings back chauffeur drive

DUBAI, UAE, 1 July 2020: Emirates’ premium customers can once again enjoy the airline’s signature Chauffeur Drive service and airport lounge at its Dubai hub, 1 July.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

To start, Emirates will open one lounge in Terminal 3 Concourse B, Dubai International Airport (DXB) to serve first-class, business class and eligible Emirates Skywards members from 1000hrs on 1 July. Lounge guests will enter through biometric gates using facial recognition to reduce contact. More Emirates lounges in Dubai and around the world are planned to be opened in the coming months.





The 9,209 square metre space in DXB will offer Emirates’ premium customers a quiet haven to relax and recharge prior to their flights, operating with reduced seating capacity and increased space between each occupied seat to aid social distancing. Masks are mandatory in the lounge, as in the airport.

Lounge facilities and amenities have been modified to ensure customer comforts are offered in keeping with the highest health and safety standards, reducing contact and risk of infection. Food in the lounge is now offered in hygienically sealed meal boxes, including vegetarian options, instead of a buffet offering. Complimentary beverages, including spirits, will be offered in single-serve bottles. Wine and champagne, served from shared bottles, will be temporarily unavailable.

The lounge will be sanitised and fumigated at the end of each day. In addition, throughout the day, lounge employees will sanitise each seat and table after each customer leaves. Emirates Lounge employees will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) for the customers’, as well as their own protection.

Emirates has also resumed its complimentary chauffeur drive service for first and business class customers in Dubai and other cities. The cars in Dubai are cleaned and disinfected inside and out at the end of each shift. The drivers in Dubai will wear masks and gloves, and stringent checks are in place to ensure the drivers are fit for work. The “high touch” points of the vehicle such as door handles and the handles of each customer’s luggage will be sanitised at the end of the trip. Child car seats are available on request and are disinfected and then shrink-wrapped after each use. Each car will be limited to three customers, and masks are mandatory for passengers in Dubai. Larger vehicles, which can accommodate four passengers, are available on request.

At the airport, multiple measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of travellers including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. Dubai International airport also employs enhanced disinfecting and deep cleaning throughout the terminal.

On board: premium customers continue to enjoy luxurious privacy in Emirates’ First Class Suites and spacious comfort on Emirates’ Business Class lie-flat seats, with the assurance of the highest levels of hygiene. Onboard services have been modified, and social areas, including the A380 onboard lounge, are closed. Cabin crew are dressed in PPEs and Emirates has also added a cabin service assistant (CSA) to the crew complement on flights over 1.5 hours to ensure lavatories are cleaned at frequent intervals.

Emirates’ modern aircraft cabins have been fitted with advanced HEPA air filters which remove 99.97% of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from cabin air for a healthier and safer on-board environment. After its journey and on landing in Dubai, each aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes to ensure safety and proper sanitation.

For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Network: Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.

Customers from Emirates’ network will also now be able to travel to Dubai as the city opens for business and leisure visitors from 7 July, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/wherewefly. Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay. More information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai can be found here.

Returning Dubai residents can check the latest requirements: www.emirates.com/returntoDubai