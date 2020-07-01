Thailand extends eligible traveller list

BANGKOK, 1 July 2020: International commercial flights to and from Thailand remain restricted during July, but more travel categories open up for passengers who can book seats on so-called repatriation flights to the country.

Thailand closed its airports to all international commercial flights since 3 April limiting the kind of flights that have access.

Flights that have a green light

State or military aircraft;

Emergency landings;

Technical landings without disembarkation;

Humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights;

Repatriation flights;

Cargo flights.

However, the government has extended the travel categories making more people eligible to join flights to Thailand.

Passenger transport aircraft that provide international aviation services will be allowed to fly according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand but only if passengers are eligible under various categories to enter the country.

Eligible travellers effective 1 July:

Thai nationals;

Traveller eligible under an exemption or invitation from the government with conditions and time limits specified;

Foreign nationals who are spouses, parents or children of Thai nationals;

Foreign nationals who have a residence permit or have been granted residence in the Kingdom;

Foreign nationals who have work permits or have permission to work in Thailand including their spouse or children;

Foreign nationals who are students of a certified educational institution in Thailand along with their parents or guardians;

Foreign nationals seeking medical treatment in Thailand along with their guardians or relatives;

Foreign nationals employed by diplomatic missions, foreign government agencies or international organisations;

Foreign nationals permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country. (Travel bubble concept.)