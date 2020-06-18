Singapore eases stay-home notice rules

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2020: Singapore has changed some border measures as it progressively reopens to international travel the government announced earlier this week.

Under the latest revisions, the government announcement says there is no need to serve out a Stay-Home Notice at SHN facilities for travellers from some designated countries/regions

From midnight 17 June, travellers entering Singapore who previously remained in the following designated countries/regions during the last consecutive 14 days prior to visiting Singapore, will no longer need to serve their SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

Nationalities on flexible SHN location

Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, Mainland China, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents may serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence.

Long Term Pass holders may serve their 14-day SHN at a place of residence that they or their family members own or are sole tenants of; or in suitable accommodation such as a hotel (at their own cost).

All other travellers entering Singapore will continue to serve their 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

Covid-19 testing for all incoming travellers

From midnight 17 June 2020, all incoming travellers entering Singapore will be tested for Covid-19. This is an additional precautionary measure to detect the virus, especially given the risks of asymptomatic cases.

The test will be scheduled a few days before the end of the SHN period, at a designated community testing facility. Each person under SHN will receive an SMS notification informing them of the scheduled appointment slot and venue. They will have to travel from their place of residence to the designated testing facilities and return immediately after the test, using their own designated transport. Public transport should be avoided.

In most instances, the government will no longer cover the stay costs at dedicated SHN facilities for travellers entering Singapore. From midnight 17 June 2020, all inbound and outbound travellers who enter or leave Singapore will be required to pay for their Covid-19 tests, where applicable.

All incoming travellers who are not Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents will be required to pay for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities, where applicable.

Costs summary

COVID-19 test for persons under SHN up to SGD200^ (inclusive of GST).

A 14-day stay at dedicated SHN facility SGD2,000 (inclusive of GST).

^These are the charges that will apply for the Covid-19 test before the end of the SHN, which will be carried out at a designated community testing facility.

All Singaporeans and residents of Singapore are still advised to defer all travel abroad.

At the moment, short-term visitors are still not allowed entry into Singapore, except those coming in under the Green / Fast Lane arrangements, or with special prior approval that is valid for business or essential travel.

CAMBODIA

To enter Cambodia, you’ll need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued within 72 hours of your departure. On arrival, you’ll be tested again. If the test result for anyone on the same flight is positive, you’ll be quarantined at a government facility for 14 days at your own expense. All arrivals have to deposit USD 3,000 in cash to cover costs of PCR tests, accommodation, food, meals and medical fees.

CHINA

Shanghai authorities announced that travellers entering Shanghai from mid- to high-risk Covid-19 areas are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, following a new outbreak in Beijing. At least three imported Covid-19 cases were reported in Shanghai on 15 June.

NEW ZEALAND

Air New Zealand to resume services between Auckland and China’s Shanghai Pudong airport from 22 June.

MALAYSIA

AirAsia to fully resume flights from 1 July on all domestic routes as Covid-19 restrictions in the country ease.

DENMARK

Denmark has border restrictions in place, and foreign travellers aren’t allowed to enter unless they are travelling from certain countries or are engaged in essential travel. Travellers from Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania can enter Denmark without having to quarantine for 14 days.

It’s a requirement to wear a mask in all Danish airports at all times. Foreign travellers aren’t allowed to disembark from cruise ships in Denmark.

AUSTRALIA

South Australian authorities allow entry to visitors from Western Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory as of 17 June. Visitors from these states do not have to undergo quarantine.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Abu Dhabi has extended a ban on travel to and from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as between the cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra until 23 June.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czech Republic has eased restrictions on entry since 16 July except for foreigners from outside the EU. Travellers are required to wear facemasks or alternative face coverings on public transport, at transport stops and inside public buildings.

POLAND

Poland’s borders are now open to EU citizens, but unless you meet one of the exemption categories, entry for non-EU citizens remains unchanged. The ban on international flights was lifted on 16 June.

PORTUGAL

Portugal reopened air traffic from 15 June to welcome tourists from EU countries. However, the rate of Covid-19 infections in Portugal is among the highest in the EU, mostly occurring in or near Lisbon. Social distancing and mask-wearing are compulsory in many public spaces.

FINLAND

The state of emergency in Finland has been lifted, and some Covid-19 restrictions are easing. Finland has opened its borders to those travelling from Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Otherwise, you can only enter Finland if you’re a returning resident or if you’re travelling from within the Schengen Area and entering Finland for employment or other essential reasons.