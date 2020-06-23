Sarawak opens the door with a Video

KUCHING, 23 June 2020: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, YB Datuk Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah launched Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) new video entitled “Rediscover Yourself in Sarawak” on Thursday at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

The video inspires travellers to rediscover themselves in Sarawak and give the Sarawak tourism sector a much-needed boost. It also targets the domestic market for intra-state and inter-state travel.

As Sarawak tourism doors are now re-opening, the video offers a glimpse of the serenity, tranquillity and beauty of Sarawak, surrounded by a 140 million-year-old rainforest.

It encourages travellers residing in or visiting Sarawak to explore places they have never been to before.





In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, STB will intensify its marketing effort for the domestic market initially before going regional. The video is now available for viewing on the STB website.

Visit: www.sarawaktourism.com

RediscoverSarawak #MoreSarawak