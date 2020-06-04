Qatar Airways returns to Venice

DOHA, Qatar, 4 June 2020: Qatar Airways will resume services to Venice, Italy starting 15 July 2020, marking a significant step in the resumption of global leisure travel.

The popular tourist destination and major arts and cultural centre will become the airline’s third destination in Italy to resume flights after the airline increase flights to Dublin, Milan and Rome, with daily services starting from 13 June.

The airline expects these additional flights to provide seamless connectivity via its hub, Hamad International Airport, with its Asia-Pacific destinations, in particular Australia where the airline continues to operate 21 weekly flights to Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Qatar Airways three-weekly flights to Venice will be operated by its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, featuring 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.

Flight Schedule:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Doha (DOH) to Venice (VCE) QR125 departs: 08:20 arrives 13:15