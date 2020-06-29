Five ships sail West Coast cruises

SINGAPORE 29 June 2020): Princess Cruises will welcome Majestic Princess to Los Angeles adding to a robust deployment visiting destinations that include Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

On sale 8 July 2020, five ships will sail from the west coast of the USA including departures from Los Angeles and San Francisco, giving guests’ diverse experiences from wine tasting in California, culinary delights in Mexico to tropical island-life in Hawaii.

Majestic Princess will sail from Los Angeles for the first time, sailing on seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages throughout the season as well as 7-day Classic California Coast voyages in the fall and spring. In spring 2022, Discovery Princess joins Majestic Princess sailing from Los Angeles on seven-day voyages to Mexico and California – two Royal-class sister ships on their maiden seasons from Los Angeles.

Grand Princess also sails roundtrip from Los Angeles on either her 15-day Hawaiian Islands or 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages. Ruby Princess will sail her second season of Hawaii, Mexico, and California Coast sailings roundtrip from San Francisco, including a pair of Panama Canal–Ocean to Ocean voyages transiting the famed Panama Canal.





Princess MedallionClass is available for all west coast destinations on select ships, offering guests the MedallionClass experience including expedited embarkation, keyless stateroom entry, on-demand food and beverage delivery, the ability to locate friends and family, as well as the ability to stream your favourite shows, post photos and video chat with MedallionNet,™ the best Wi-Fi at sea, and more.

Additional 2021-22 west coast season sailing from September 2021 through April 2022 include:

Cruises to Mexico

Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess (in Spring 2022) debut at the Port of Los Angeles, offering 25 cruises to the Mexican Riviera, including seven-day options to favourite ports including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Ruby Princess returns as San Francisco hometown ship to offer three, 10-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera from the Port of San Francisco, offering a memorable sail away under the Golden Gate Bridge. Guests will visit Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta. In addition, Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess will sail seven, 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages, visiting Cabo San Lucas (overnight), La Paz, Loreto, and Puerto Vallarta, roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Cruises to the Hawaiian Islands

With two homeports offering 15-day roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, guests can choose their perfect itinerary island-hopping to Maui, Oahu, Kauai, and Hilo on Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess (Los Angeles) or Ruby Princess (roundtrip San Francisco).

During days at sea, guests can experience the Hawaiian Aloha Spirit with unique activities including lei-making, ukulele playing, hula dance lessons, Polynesian language classes, and even a farewell Hawaiian luau.

Cruises to the California and Pacific Northwest Coasts

Princess Cruises offers two homeports from which to explore the relaxed lifestyle and scenic beauty of the California and Pacific Northwest Coasts.

Sailing seven-day cruises from Los Angeles onboard Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess and seven-day cruises from San Francisco aboard Ruby Princess, guests will experience coastal towns and cities including San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Monterey. Shorter, three-to five-day cruises also highlight these coastal towns as well as Ensenada, Mexico. Guests can enjoy another seven-day cruise opportunity from San Francisco on Ruby Princess that visits the cities in the Pacific Northwest including Astoria and Seattle.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com. Princess Cruises is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols in light of Covid-19 and how they may impact future offerings. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Stay updated on currentTravelAdvisories and Health & Safety protocols.