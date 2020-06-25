Emirates welcomes Dubai tourists

SINGAPORE, 25 June 2020: Emirates welcomes the latest air travel protocols that will facilitate international travel for UAE citizens, residents and opening Dubai to business and leisure visitors from 7 July.

These protocols for travel into and out of Dubai airports were announced under the directives of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is also Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “This is a strong affirmation of Dubai’s readiness to resume aviation and economic activity after comprehensive planning, review, and preparation.

“In the past weeks, Emirates has gradually expanded our network by offering services to a number of destinations, providing the means for customers to travel through Dubai while serving the global demand for air freight movement. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders and international organisations to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for our crew, our customers and our communities.

Currently, Emirates connects Dubai to 40 cities.

Emirates also launched on Wednesday an ad to tell the world that Dubai is open and ready to welcome international travellers, watch it here.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/wherewefly.Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay. More information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai can be found here.

UAE citizens and residents: Residents returning to Dubai can check the latest requirements at: www.emirates.com/returntoDubai.