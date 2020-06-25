Hotelbeds signs Radisson distribution deal

PALMA, Spain, 25 June 2020: Hotelbeds has entered into a preferred partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest hotel groups.

Through this agreement, Radisson Hotel Group will distribute via Hotelbeds’ network of more than 60,000 B2B travel buyers such as tour operators, retail travel agents, airlines and loyalty programmes across more than 140 source markets worldwide.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to preferential rates and availability across Radisson Hotel Group’s portfolio of over 1,100 hotels in more than 120 countries worldwide, representing seven brands including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

Hotelbeds claims its portfolio of 60,000 B2B travel buyers will offer Radisson Hotel Group incremental, high-value bookings from non-domestic markets that typically book further in advance, pay more per room, stay for longer, cancel less and spend more at the property.

Radisson Hotel Group will distribute its hotel rooms through Hotelbeds’ two main channels: the wholesale distribution channel that operates under the ‘Hotelbeds’ brand, and the retail channel, Bedsonline, that caters to retail travel agents.

Hotelbeds head of global chains Mark Redmond commented: “Once restrictions are removed (Covid-19), and travel begins to start again, I am certain that our 60,000 B2B travel buying clients will be very excited about gaining access to special rates and availability for Radisson Hotel Group’s well-known brands.”

Both Radisson Hotel Group and Hotelbeds support and endorse the “Safe Travels” protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), that are aimed at helping restart the global tourism industry.

To reinforce the message of health and safety, Hotelbeds has recently launched “Safe2Stay”, a filter category that consolidates and displays in the booking process the hotel properties that are following the different Covid-19 health and safety protocols and certifications that travel industry companies, tourism boards and lobby groups have recently created.