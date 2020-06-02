Centara supports Help the Heroes campaign

HUA HIN, Thailand, 2 June 2020: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites travellers to plan their next holidays right away with its charitable donation package ‘Help the Heroes’.

The historic hotel’s latest offer supports health workers and vulnerable communities impacted by Covid-19 with donations going to the Chaipattana Covid-19 Aid Fund (and other pandemics) and Thai Red Cross Society.

When a consumer buys a Centara cash voucher for a future holiday stay, the hotel chain will add a further 50% value to the purchase. Half will go to the buyer, with the value of the voucher being increased by 25% to help them get more out of their next holiday when it is safe to travel again.

And the other half will be made as a donation to those in need, with the customer able to choose which of the two charities Centara supports. Both selected charities support the fight against Covid-19. The Chaipattana Covid-19 Aid Fund (and other pandemics) provides support for under-resourced hospitals with items such as personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies. The Red Cross Society offers medical supplies for hospitals and masks to the most vulnerable people.

First opened its doors to welcome guests in the early 1920s, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is regarded as one of the grand hotels of the East, with a wide expanse of gardens perfect for strolling and enjoying the sea breezes. With its perfect location in the town centre ideal for exploring and shopping, the hotel is a prime destination for couples and families.

For more information or reservations, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/th/help-the-heroes