Centara Grand ladrao opens 1 July

BANGKOK, 16 June 2020: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao is ready for its July reopening having put in place comprehensive health and hygiene measures.

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao will welcome guests once more on 1 July having established protocols under the brand’s Centara Complete Care, developed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The programme’s key objective focuses on new, enhanced health and hygiene practices on every element of the visitor experience to instil confidence and ensure a pleasant stay.

Centara Complete Care is a 12-point action plan covering Social Distancing, Health, Hygiene, and Enhanced Sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive Training and Accreditation and Monitoring.









Among the rigorous changes is the elimination of self-service buffets at its restaurants, with live stations screened off from guest touch access, social distancing of 1.5 metres between tables, chairs, fitness equipment and function space which are sanitised in-between guest usage, and increased frequency in the sanitisation of all public areas. There will be no in-room delivery of luggage or meals with all items instead left at the guest room door.

Spa and wellness facilities will allow single treatments only. All treatment rooms will be sanitised in between guest usage. Sanitising gel and disposable face masks are to be placed in guest rooms. Contactless measures for check-in and payment as well as teleconferencing capabilities help businesses get back to work. Staff, who have undergone special training, will wear accredited face masks at all times, temperature readings and hand sanitisation will be mandatory for all guests and employees.

Centara Complete Care was designed to follow the stringent guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and local health authorities. If you would like to learn more about our programme, a more comprehensive outline can be found on our website.

General Manager James Robert Wilson explained: “Guests can rest assured in the highest hygienic and safety standard in our hotel to ensure everyone’s highest safety during the visit. With the new Centara Complete Care programme being implemented and strictly monitored, our staff have become more vigilant and fully compliant with hygienic practices and preventive measures to the highest level while presenting world-renowned gracious Thai hospitality and impeccable service we are famous for. I highly reconfirm that the reopening of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao will strictly be in compliance with the government’s mandate. All Centara hotels and resorts are in fact, the safest place to be.”

In addition, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao also invites travellers to take advantage of its latest campaign, Stronger Together. The offer features an overnight stay starting from only THB2,240 net per night include breakfasts for two adults, plus a complimentary half-board inclusion for any stay of minimum consecutive four nights.

Guests can expect to relax in style in one of the hotel’s 565 intelligently-designed accommodations decorated with elegant furniture, leisure amenities and upscale facilities to offer an exceptional sense of comfort for every desire. Each room boasts panoramic views of the city or the hotel’s garden and nearby Chatuchak Park. The hotel’s location is second-to-none, primely in the Ladprao district and directly adjacent BTS SkyTrain Ha Yaek Lat Phrao (N9) station, making your city life a breeze. Whether visiting the city on business or leisure, guests will find Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao a true cosmopolitan escape with its renowned reputation for attentive service and all that is needed for stays in Bangkok. For more information or reservations, call +66 (0) 2541 1234.