ASEAN tourism the way forward

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 June 2020: The Federation of ASEAN Travel Associations (FATA) is organising an Online Forum on “Way Forward for Tourism in ASEAN” at 1500 ( Malaysia time +8GMT) Friday 19 June 2020.

FATA, that serves as the umbrella body for national travel associations within the 10-member country ASEAN community, provides access for tourism industry players to discuss issues, address challenges and monitor trends as well as engage with other organisations at the regional level.

FATA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang says: “In view of the fact that the population of ASEAN is over 622 million people, the potential of domestic ASEAN tourism opportunities is comparable to Europe, China or the US.

“Ensuring that the travel and tourism industry is the first to recover would mean instant activation of a wide range of related micro-economies. The impact from the tremendous growth of tourism in ASEAN will be an eye-opener; creating curiosity and branding opportunities in international markets that will automatically develop an interest to visit the region.”

The session will be moderated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, former secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Ong Hong Peng.

Speakers line-up will comprise of senior representatives from the Ministry/NTOs as well as prominent international industry leaders together with the Board Members of FATA.

This Online Forum can be viewed live at www.facebook.com/MATTAHQ/ and does not require pre-registration.