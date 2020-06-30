Bangkok Air resumes Phuket flights

BANGKOK, 30 June 2020: Bangkok Airways resumes two additional domestic flights, 1 July, to Phuket from Bangkok and Samui.

The new service from Bangkok to Phuket will use an Airbus A319 aircraft will depart Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1000 and arrive in Phuket at 1125. The return flight will depart Phuket at 1215 and arrive in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1345.

From Samui the flight to Phuket, using an ATR72-600 aircraft, will depart at 1155 and arrive in Phuket at 1255. The return flight, will depart Phuket at 1330 and arrive in Samui at 1425.

Bangkok Airways’ flights to Chiang Mai in North Thailand will reduce to a single daily service from 1 July to 24 October 2020. Using an Airbus A319 aircraft, the flight will depart Bangkok at 1440 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 1600. The return flight will depart from Chiang Mai at 1650 and will arrive in Bangkok at 1815.

The airline resumed services from Bangkok to Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Lampang last month.