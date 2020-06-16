ASEANTA hosts webinar on Covid-19 response

BANGKOK, 16 June 2020: ASEANTA an association that represents the tourism and hospitality sectors across the 10-nation ASEAN community will host a webinar to address the challenges of the new normal and the emergence of travel bubbles.

Themed “ASEANTA webinar: New Normal in Tourism and Creating Travel Bubble” the event will be hosted at 1500 to 1745 (Bangkok time) 25 June 2020.

This webinar as attracted top experts and travel personalities including tourism influencers from around the world.

Speakers will include a Thailand senator with decades of experience in regional travel and top representatives from UNWTO, WTTC (World Travel Tourism Council), WTA (World Tourism Alliance – China), ECTAA (European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association), Tourism Development and International Cooperation in Cambodia, ASEAN-Japan Centre and TCEB (Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.)

The event which is open to all those connected with the region’s travel community will focus on identifying trends and the evolution of tourism through what described as the “ New normal after post-Covid-19.”

Join now on https://my.demio.com/ref/EJw1dsGps8D4dOLw or watch live on fanpage “Aseanta”.