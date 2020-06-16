Hong Kong Disneyland reopens 18 June

HONG KONG, 16 June 2020: Hong Kong Disneyland theme park will officially reopen 18 June 2020, with enhanced health and safety measures that comply with government guidelines.

During the initial reopening phase, all guests, including park ticket holders, Magic Access members and complimentary ticket holders, will be required to make a reservation for their visit date with their valid tickets or membership cards through the Hong Kong Disneyland Park Visit Reservation website.













Magic Access members should make a reservation beginning eight days prior to their visit, while others can make a reservation beginning seven days prior to their visit.

Guests with reservations are required to present valid tickets or membership cards for entry. A reservation is not required for children below three years of age, and they can enjoy free park admission as usual.

Magic Access members could make reservations from 12 noon on 15 June while for other guests reservations opened a day later on 16 Jun. Guests need to make a health declaration as part of their pre-arrival reservation process.

The majority of Hong Kong Disneyland’s attractions, shopping and dining locations will resume operations, with controlled capacity.

Health and safety measures

The park will implement social distancing in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and other facilities throughout the park. Character experiences requiring close interaction and close-up photos will be temporarily suspended. Other character experience opportunities that can accommodate social distancing will be available in locations throughout the park. The resort is also gradually resuming its hotel services.