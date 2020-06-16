Air France resumes flights during summer

PARIS, 16 June 2020: Air France is gradually reintroducing flights over the summer months to serve close to 150 destinations or around 80% of its usual network cover.

By the end of June, the flight schedule will represent 20% of the capacity usually deployed. Subject to the lifting of travel restrictions, the gradual increase in flights and destinations will continue, reaching 35% of the flight schedule initially planned in July and 40% in August.

Air France plans to increase to 150 destinations or 80% of its usual network, with priority given to strengthening its domestic flights.

Several routes will resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica. The number of services will also be increased to the French overseas departments and territories, as well as to Europe, mainly to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

Long-haul services will gradually resume on a large part of the network, both for passenger and cargo transport, which is particularly buoyant.

The flight schedule will be operated by 106 of the 224 aircraft in the Air France fleet.

“We can see that people need to travel again and will gradually be resuming services to 150 destinations in France, Europe and the rest of the world this summer. After this difficult period, we are delighted to be welcoming our customers back on board, so that they can travel this summer and be reunited with their loved ones. All Air France staff, both on the ground and onboard, are committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health & safety,” said Air France CEO Anne Rigail.

Flight schedule for July and August 2020 to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Metropolitan France Ajaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Calvi, Clermont Ferrand, Figari, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Rennes, Toulon, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories, Caribbean & Indian Ocean Antananarivo, Cayenne, Fort de France, Havana, Mauritius, Papeete, Pointe à Pitre, Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Santo Domingo, Saint Martin Europe Alicante, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Bergen, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest, Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Cork, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Heraklion, Ibiza, Krakow, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Mykonos, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Olbia, Oslo, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Santorini, Seville, Split, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Thessaloniki, Turin, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Yerevan, Zagreb, Zurich Middle East Beirut, Dubai, Cairo Africa Conakry, Cotonou, Douala, Nouakchott, Tunis, Yaoundé + other destinations subject to obtaining the required government authorization. North America Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Toronto South America Panama City, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Sao Paulo Asia Bangalore, Bangkok, Bombay (Mumbai), Delhi, Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo

Before travelling, Air France recommends its customers contact the relevant authorities to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries, which may have changed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Air France reminds customers that surgical masks must be worn on all its flights and that temperature checks are carried out prior to boarding.

Daily aircraft cleaning operations have been stepped up, and a specific procedure for the regular disinfection of cabins with an approved virucidal spray has been introduced.