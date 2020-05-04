The Mekong Region honours innovative SMEs

BANGKOK, 4 May 1, 2020: Now in its third-year, Experience Mekong Showcase has shortlisted 60 Experience Mekong Collection member businesses for recognition.

Ten enterprises from each of the six Greater Mekong Sub-region* countries are now in the running for six top places (one from each GMS country) that recognise small, responsible and sustainable travel businesses.

Endorsed by members of the Mekong Tourism Advisory Group and announced in the Q3 of this year, the winners will be judged on their proven track record regarding positive impact on the environment and social climate, innovation and financial viability.

The “Experience Mekong Collection is made up of 350 inspirational, and authentic experiences that minimise negative impacts and generate significant benefits for the people of the GMS.

This year’s shortlisted businesses were each examined based on the following requirements:

Make a significant social impact on the community;

Deliver an authentically local experience;

Display an innovative concept and a sustainable business model.

“The ‘Experience Mekong Collection’ highlights examples of good practice that have the potential to drive sustainable tourism and to promote the Mekong Region as an experiential and responsible travel destination… They are the “stars of the Mekong,” said Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office executive director, Jens Thraenhart.

This year for the first time, MTCO is inviting the public to vote for their favourite Greater Mekong Subregion small businesses out of the 60 shortlisted members to determine the 2020 Experience Mekong Showcases.

Public voting is open until 1 July. The top three businesses with the most votes from each country will move into the final selection process, when the Mekong Tourism Advisory Group (MeTAG), the GMS Tourism Working Group (TWG), and the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) assist in identifying the six 2020 Experience Mekong Showcases winners.

The 2019 Experience Mekong Collection recognised Soksabike (Cambodia), Linden Centre (PR China), Elephant Conservation Centre (Lao PDR), Hla Day (Myanmar), Sampran Riverside (Thailand), and Streets International (Vietnam).

For more information about the Experience Mekong Collection and its members, please visit www.experiencemekongcollection.com. To find out more information about MTCO programmes, download the Mekong Tourism programme booklet at http://bit.ly/MekongTourism2020 or visit www.MekongTourism.org.

*GMS: Greater Mekong Sub-region is made up of Cambodia, PR China, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.