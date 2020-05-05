Radisson Hotel Group hires counsel

SINGAPORE, 5 May 2020: Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Nisha Menon as its new general counsel, Asia Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Nisha sits on Radisson Hotel Group’s Asia Pacific executive committee and will report directly to the group’s president Asia Pacific, Katerina Giannouka.

A practising solicitor in England and Wales since 2011, she has worked with companies in Singapore, most recently as Senior Legal Counsel for Parkway Pantai Ltd.

At Radisson Hotel Group, Nisha will be responsible for all legal matters and issues of corporate governance in the Asia Pacific. This will include advising on investment and development projects, handling real estate and hotel management matters, including leases, local regulatory framework and permits, and managing all areas of employment law.