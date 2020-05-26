STR maps China’s hotel recovery

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2020: China’s hotels are starting to see the green shoots of recovery according to STR’s week hotel performance update released on Monday.

The first to suffer the impact of Covid-19 and the first to exit, hotel recovery gives the region indicators of what they can expect as they begin to exit from the pandemic’s grip.

Key highlights:

RevPAR in China is starting to recover, with midscale and economy class hotels driving that recovery.

RevPAR is expected to grow over the next week due to a variety of factors, such as general growth trends, easing of restrictions and the meeting of the Beijing National Congress.

When looking at April performance, Sanya was the only market in China to post a positive year-over-year percentage change in the average daily rate.

(Source: STR)