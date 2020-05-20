Bold breakouts at Hard Rock

GEORGETOWN, Penang, 20 May 2020: Hard Rock Hotel Penang is launching its newly crafted ‘Breakout meeting packages’ for those who wish to escape the routine and break away to a tropical paradise island.

With the freshest ideas in the market, the Breakout meeting package is expected to be a hit among guests looking for innovative music-inspired meetings that range from the classic Rock n’ Roll to its popular Retro display. Other newly crafted themes to choose from are Jazz, Disco, Hip Hop, and not forgetting Heritage & Culture that comes with a touch of traditional folk beats.

The exclusive meeting packages are available for reservation from RM130 nett per person onwards with a special offer of complimentary participation of one extra person with every ten persons booked. The “Pay 10 Free 1” offer is valid from now till 30 November 2020.

Every success story can trace its way back to an experience, one that changed those bold enough to be a part of it. These are ‘Breakout’ moments, our speciality. And on this stage is where you’ll find yours. So when you’re ready to get serious about meetings, we’re ready to make it happen. This is Hard Rock. And this is an event performance like no other. For enquiries or reservations, please contact+604 8868015 or email sales.penang@hardrockhotels.net for more details.

About Hard Rock Hotel Penang

Located along the popular Batu Ferringhi beach in Penang, Hard Rock Hotel Penang is well-known for its unique and upbeat concept that combines the beauty of legendary music with contemporary hospitality services.

All 250 guestrooms are well-designed with free Wi-Fi connections, BOSE Sound Sytems, 50-inch LED screen TVs and free HD Blockbuster movies on demand. Unique, contemporary, music-inspired design and cutting edge technology permeates Hard Rock’s extensive indoor/outdoor meeting and event space.

From intimate private meetings to spectacular banquets that seat up to 260 guests, Hard Rock Hotel Penang provides an amplified service and impressive experiences that make every event a smashing hit!

Find out more at https://bit.ly/HRHPG-Meeting-TTRWeekly