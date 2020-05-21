A virtual tour of Sarawak homes

KUCHING 21 MAY 2020: Sarawak, the largest state in Malaysia is home to 27 ethnic groups, with 45 different dialects spoken every day and each has its own unique stories, traditions and beliefs to tell.

It’s most important festivals, such as Eid al-Fitr (or Hari Raya Aidilfitri) and the Gawai Festival (Hari Gawai), are just around the corner.

But until 6 June travel is restricted by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in order to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Until we can all travel again, Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV), in cooperation with Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is offering virtual tours of the different ethnic homes in Sarawak.

As these ethnic homes are geographically dispersed around Sarawak, the virtual tour will be centred in Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) itself, an award-winning Living Museum located just across Damai Beach Resorts and Hotels. Visitors to SCV can experience Sarawak in just half a day by touring this 17-acre village as it provides a glimpse of the culture and lifestyles of the diverse ethnic groups in Sarawak.

This is an opportunity to relive the daily lives of the various peoples of Sarawak such as the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Penan, Melanau, Malay and Chinese at https://scv.com.my/plan-your-visit/ethnic-house/.

(Source: Hornbill Trail Newsletter)