Spain waits for you

MADRID, 21 May 2020: The Spain Tourism Board or TURESPAÑA has launched a video on social media to keep the destination front of mind for travellers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Entitled #SpainWillWait, the TURESPAÑA has been published across its social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The video is intended to remind visitors of the amazing experiences to be enjoyed in Spain and that it will wait for them to return with a warm welcome when lockdowns are lifted and travel returns.

The National Tourist Office of Spain (Spain Tourism Board) covers Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand’s outbound travel markets from its dedicated office in Singapore.

For more information, visit:www.spain.info