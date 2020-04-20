Support for unsung heroes

KUCHING, Malaysia, 20 April 2020: Sarawak’s Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development distributed 177,893 packs of food to the front-liners from 16 agencies from divisional to district levels across Sarawak so far this month.

“I have approved requests for additional packs from PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and PGA (General Operations Force) as additional staff had to be deployed to further beef up on the enforcement of MCO (Movement Control Order)”, the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah told local press.

Apart from food, the Sarawak Government has also provided “rest accommodation” at the Astana Wing Riverside Majestic to the medical staff who are front liners at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). It was made possible with the collaboration by Chong Estate Realty as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“So far, 50 rooms have been used by 120 doctors, nurses, assistant medical officers and drivers”, she added.

On behalf of the state government, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah recorded her sincere thanks to all front-liners.

“We salute you for your committed services and sacrifices to combat and contain Covid-19.”

For details on Sarawak’s tourism: https://sarawaktourism.com/

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board)