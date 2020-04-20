Six Senses wellness gig

BANGKOK, 20 April 2020: As travel bans and social distancing measures are imposed, Six Senses Hotels Resorts launches new online wellness programmes for people under home lockdown homes.

At Home With Six Senses offers videos, tutorials, articles and advice on wellness.

The topics include mindfulness to help people shift energies from worrying about what can’t be controlled to focusing on the present moment.

A healthy diet is encouraged through interviews and how-to video tutorials focusing on foods with key nutrients and easy strategies to support the immune system.

Other subjects include how to improve sleep and create space at home to exercise as well as sessions on yoga.