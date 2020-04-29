Patina Maldives names top executives

SINGAPORE 29 April 2020: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, hires top executives to lead the operations and sales teams, ahead of the opening in 2021.

The resort’s owners named Marco Den Ouden as general manager. He will lead the pre-opening team and prepare to launch the property during the first quarter of 2021.

He joins the Patina Maldives pre-opening team after a stint as general manager of Soneva Jani, Maldives. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Alila group in Indonesia and China.

Patina Maldives has also appointed Simone Broekhaar as director of sales and marketing.

Broekhaar joins the Patina Maldives from Capella Ubud, Bali, where she led the sales and marketing team that developed the launch communications and sales strategy for the property.

Prior that she was regional director of sales and marketing for COMO Hotels & Resorts, Bali.

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will be the first launch under Patina Hotels & Resorts, a new lifestyle brand owned by Capella Hotel Group. Located in the heart of the Fari Islands archipelago, Patina Maldives is set to open in quarter one, 2021.